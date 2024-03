Mantha scored a goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Flames.

The Flames got a little loose in their own zone, and Shea Theodore set up Mantha's first goal as a Golden Knight. This was Mantha's fourth game with his new team -- he's added three shots on net, three hits, six PIM and four blocked shots. The winger is up to 21 tallies, 35 points, 93 shots on net, 34 hits and a plus-5 rating through 60 outings overall when accounting for his time with the Capitals.