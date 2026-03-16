Hemmerling scored four goals and added an assist in AHL Henderson's 7-5 win over Abbotsford on Sunday.

Hemmerling popped off in this high-scoring contest, which is easily the best game of his AHL career. He had been limited to just one assist over the previous five games. Hemmerling is up to 21 goals, 17 assists, 96 shots on net and a plus-27 rating over 54 appearances. He's established himself well for Henderson after being a sixth-round pick of the Golden Knights in 2022.