Hemmerling (undisclosed) will begin the 2026-27 campaign on the injured non-roster list, per SinBin.vegas.

Hemmerling has yet to participate in the Golden Knights' training camp due to the injury. The 22-year-old center had a successful first full season with AHL Henderson, where he compiled 21 goals and 50 points across 68 regular-season outings. While Hemmerling will likely report to the Silver Knights when healthy, his minor-league success in 2025-26 could lead to him making his NHL debut at some point in the upcoming campaign.