Hemmerling scored twice and added an assist in AHL Henderson's 4-2 win over Colorado on Saturday.

Hemmerling earned six goals and four assists over nine outings in February. That's a third of his production this season, which is at 30 points (15 goals, 15 helpers) through 46 appearances. The 21-year-old forward has done well in his first AHL campaign, but he'll continue to wait for his first NHL call-up.