Hutton will be a healthy scratch Thursday, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.
Hutton is out of the lineup as head coach Bruce Cassidy will get Nicolas Hague into the lineup. Hutton was a minus-one while seeing 11:02 of ice time Tuesday against the Kings.
