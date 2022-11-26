Hutton hasn't played since Opening Night.
Hutton has been a healthy scratch for 21 straight contests, as good health on the Golden Knights' blue line has left no opening for him to play. The 29-year-old defenseman will likely have to continue to wait, though Zach Whitecloud did miss a chunk of Friday's game versus the Kraken before returning to finish the contest.
