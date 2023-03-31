Hutton notched two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Shea Theodore (undisclosed) was out of the lineup, so Hutton stepped into a top-four role. He made the most of it, setting up Nicolas Hague's first-period tally before assisting on a Michael Amadio equalizer in the third. Hutton has five points through 24 contests this season, though he's often been in the press box when the Golden Knights' defense is fully healthy.