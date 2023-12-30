Watch Now:

Hutton (upper body) is considered week-to-week, according to Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Hutton was injured in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Kings. He has registered nine points, 46 shots on goal and 42 blocked shots over 31 games this season. Brayden Pachal will replace Hutton in the lineup Monday against Seattle.

