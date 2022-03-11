Hutton scored a goal on two shots and added five PIM in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Sabres.

In Jack Eichel's return to Buffalo, the Golden Knights' offense fell flat. Hutton's tally at 12:01 of the third period was all they could put past Craig Anderson, who earned his 300th career win. The 28-year-old Hutton has scored two of his three goals in this season in his last four outings. The rearguard has 10 points, 48 shots on net, 25 PIM, 46 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 38 appearances, mainly in a bottom-four role.