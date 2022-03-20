Hutton logged an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Hutton missed three games in the COVID-19 protocols, but he was thrust into a top-pairing role in his return. He handled it well with a season-high 22:25 of ice time. The 28-year-old has 11 points, 53 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 40 contests. With the Golden Knights still missing Alec Martinez (face), Brayden McNabb (arm) and Nicolas Hague (undisclosed), Hutton's spot in the lineup should be safe for a little longer.