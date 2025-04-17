Hutton logged two assists and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.
Hutton helped out on third-period goals by Pavel Dorofeyev and Jack Eichel. These were Hutton's first two points in 11 contests this season. He added 11 shots on net, 10 hits, 19 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating. The 31-year-old defenseman played in the last five games of the regular season, but it's expected he'll be a healthy scratch for the vast majority of the Golden Knights' playoff run.
