Hutton logged two assists, two blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Hutton helped out on a Jack Eichel goal in the first period as well as Nicolas Roy's power-play marker in the second. This was Hutton's first multi-point effort of the season, and he's racked up four helpers over eight games in December. The 30-year-old remained in the lineup with Alec Martinez returning from a lower-body injury, but Hutton could get shuffled out when Kaedan Korczak (lower body) is healthy. Hutton has six points, 41 shots on net, 33 blocks and a plus-4 rating over 26 appearances.