Hutton logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Hutton entered Friday on a nine-game point drought, but he ended that with the secondary assist on a Max Pacioretty goal in the second period. The 28-year-old Hutton still isn't much of a source of offense -- he has just eight points in 29 outings this season. The defenseman has added 38 shots on net, 37 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-4 rating in a bottom-pairing role.