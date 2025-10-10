Hutton notched an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.

Hutton didn't play in Wednesday's season opener versus the Kings, but he drew in for Noah Hanifin (undisclosed) Thursday. The 32-year-old Hutton made just 11 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season, but the Golden Knights' defense isn't as deep as it was last year, which could open the door for him to play more as the next man up. Even if he's in the lineup regularly, don't expect the Ontario native to do much with his minutes -- he hasn't blocked 100 shots in a season since 2018-19, which was also the last time he reached the 20-point and 60-game marks.