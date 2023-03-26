Hutton logged four blocked shots in 13:30 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Hutton saw his even-strength minutes with Alex Pietrangelo primarily. Alec Martinez (personal) wasn't available for Saturday's contest, giving Hutton his first chance to play since Jan. 28. The 29-year-old Hutton will likely return to the press box when Martinez rejoins the team, so the former is a non-factor in most fantasy formats.