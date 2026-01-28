Hutton notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Hutton snapped a nine-game slump when he helped out on Pavel Dorofeyev's second goal in this contest. For the season, Hutton has 14 points in 45 appearances, putting him on track for his best performance since his rookie year in 2015-16, when he had 25 points in 75 games. Hutton has added 59 shots on net, 47 blocked shots, 23 hits and 17 PIM for Vegas this season.