Hutton logged an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Stars.

Hutton has been in the lineup for six straight games, collecting a goal and four assists over that span. The 29-year-old defenseman is up to eight points, 51 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 29 outings overall. He'll likely be in the lineup as long as Shea Theodore (undisclosed) and Zach Whitecloud (lower body) are both sidelined.