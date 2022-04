Hutton notched an assist in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Flames.

Hutton snapped a 10-game point drought with his assist on Jonathan Marchessault's goal in the second period. The 28-year-old Hutton has been a regular presence in the lineup, but his offense isn't much to brag about. The defenseman has 12 points, 69 shots on net, 63 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 51 contests.