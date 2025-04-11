Hutton suited up for the second game in a row in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Kraken.

Nicolas Hague and Alex Pietrangelo have been sidelined by illness in each of the last two games, allowing Hutton a rare chance to play. Hutton hasn't done much in a third-pairing role, and he'll likely be back in the press box when the Golden Knights' defense is healthy again. He's gotten into just eight games this season, logging 11 shots on net, eight blocked shots, six hits and a minus-1 rating while failing to record a point.