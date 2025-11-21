Hutton scored a goal, placed four shots on net and recorded a block in Thursday's 4-1 win over Utah.

Hutton netted the second goal of the game just 19 seconds after Jack Eichel opened the scoring early in the middle frame. With the twine finder, the 32-year-old Hutton has two goals, five points, 21 shots on net and 15 blocks through 13 appearances this season. He's stepped up with goals in back-to-back games in the absence of Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed). While Hutton's depth role caps his ceiling in fantasy, it's an encouraging sign to see him firing the puck and being rewarded. If the Golden Knights experience more injuries on the blue line this season, Hutton should see a heightened role.