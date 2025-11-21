Hutton scored a goal, placed four shots on net and recorded a block in Thursday's 4-1 win over Utah.

Hutton scored the second goal of the game just 19 seconds after Jack Eichel netted the team's first score. With the twine finder, the 32-year-old Hutton has two goals, five points, 21 shots on net and 15 blocks through 13 appearances this season. He's stepped up with goals in back-to-back games in the absence of Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed). While Hutton's inconsistency finding the lineup caps his ceiling in fantasy, it's an encouraging sign to see him firing the puck and being rewarded. If the Golden Knights experience more injuries on the blue line this season, Hutton should see a heightened role.