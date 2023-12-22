Hutton signed a two-year, $1.95 million contract extension with Vegas on Friday.

Hutton has a goal, eight points, nine hits and 37 blocks in 28 contests this season. The 30-year-old's been a decent bottom-four option for the Golden Knights and has also seen time on the second power-play unit. Hutton, who is in the second season of a two-year, $1.7 million deal, could have become an unrestricted free agent this summer if he didn't agree to an extension.