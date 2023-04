Hutton notched an assist in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Wild.

Hutton has played in three straight games, picking up a goal and three helpers over that span. The 29-year-old defenseman has often been the emergency depth option on the Golden Knights' blue line, so he's had little chance to build momentum even when he plays. For the season, he's at seven points, 47 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and 14 hits through 26 contests.