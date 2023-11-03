Hutton notched an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Hutton helped out on William Karlsson's opening tally in the first period. This was Hutton's first game since Oct. 19 -- he's been a frequent healthy scratch, but Kaedan Korczak was designated to sit out Thursday. Hutton has two assists, nine shots on net, seven blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over six outings this season. He's a fine veteran fill-in on the third pairing, but he won't play consistently enough to justify consideration in fantasy.