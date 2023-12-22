Hutton logged an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Lightning.

Hutton has been effective on offense lately with four helpers over his last six games. The 30-year-old continues to maintain a bottom-four spot in the lineup, which has kept Brayden Pachal in the press box as a healthy scratch. Hutton is up to eight points, 45 shots on net, 37 blocked shots, 15 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 28 appearances.