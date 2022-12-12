Hutton picked up a power-play assist, four shots on goal, three blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.
Sunday marked Hutton's fourth appearance of the season, as he filled in for Shea Theodore (leg). With Zach Whitecloud (undisclosed) exiting Sunday's contest, it appears more playing time could be on the horizon for Hutton as the Golden Knights try to hold their defense together. Through four outings, Hutton has a minus-1 rating, seven shots on net, six blocked shots and two PIM to go with his one helper.
