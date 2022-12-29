Hutton scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Hutton tied the game 2-2 in the second period after his shot pinballed off a defender's skate and past John Gibson. It's the first goal of the season for Hutton, who rejoined the Vegas lineup with Alec Martinez (undisclosed) sidelined. The 29-year-old Hutton now has a goal and an assist in 10 games this season. Hutton could see more playing time depending on the severity of Martinez's injury, but he shouldn't be counted on to produce much offensively in a bottom-pairing role.