Hutton has not played since he was activated from injured reserve Feb. 12.

Hutton is stuck in the unenviable role of a seventh defenseman. He nearly had a chance to get in the lineup when Alec Martinez (undisclosed) went on injured reserve, but the Golden Knights' trade for Noah Hanifin closed that door quickly. Hutton hasn't played in 2024 and has nine points through 31 outings this season.