Hutton notched an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sharks.

Hutton set up a Jonathan Marchessault tally in the second period to tie the game at 1-1. While he's listed on the top pairing, Hutton saw just 15:13 of ice time in this contest. If Kaedan Korczak's lower-body injury costs him time, Hutton could see his minutes rise again going forward. Through 23 outings this season, Hutton has five points, 41 shots on net, 31 blocked shots, 13 PIM and a plus-6 rating.