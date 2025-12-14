Golden Knights' Ben Hutton: Pots goal in Saturday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hutton scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Hutton has scored twice on nine shots over six games in December. He continues to see steady time on the third pairing in the absence of Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed). Hutton has appeared in every game since Nov. 16 and in 24 of 31 contests this season, earning nine points, 36 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating.
