Hutton scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Hutton has appeared in three of the last four games, picking up three points and eight blocked shots in that span. With Shea Theodore (undisclosed) out, Hutton is showing his value as a veteran defenseman who can seamlessly step into the lineup after long stretches as a healthy scratch. He's posted six points, 46 shots on net, 27 blocked shots, 14 hits and a plus-1 rating through 25 outings this season.