Hutton (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, per the NHL media site.
Hutton hasn't played since last Thursday, so he's eligible to be activated before Saturday's contest versus the Islanders. In the meantime, Brayden Pachal might remain in the lineup against the Panthers on Thursday. Hutton has a goal and nine points in 31 appearances in 2023-24.
