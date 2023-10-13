Hutton notched an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Hutton was credited with the secondary helper on Nicolas Roy's goal late in the third period. While he was a semi-regular member of the lineup last season, Hutton drew into just two playoff contests in the Golden Knights' run to the Stanley Cup. The defenseman produced eight points in 31 outings in 2022-23. The 30-year-old should remain in a third-pairing role at least until one of Alec Martinez or Zach Whitecloud get cleared to return to the lineup.