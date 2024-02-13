Hutton (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Monday, per CapFriendly.
Hutton was activated before Monday's contest against Minnesota but ended up being a healthy scratch. The 30-year-old has now been absent for 16 straight games, but he could get back in the lineup soon. Hutton has nine points in 31 games this season. He is unlikely to see more than a bottom-four role.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Ben Hutton: Put on injured reserve•
-
Golden Knights' Ben Hutton: Deemed week-to-week•
-
Golden Knights' Ben Hutton: Leaves Thursday's game early•
-
Golden Knights' Ben Hutton: Offers assist•
-
Golden Knights' Ben Hutton: Inks two-year extension•
-
Golden Knights' Ben Hutton: Nabs helper in loss•