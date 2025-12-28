Golden Knights' Ben Hutton: Scores again Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hutton scored a goal on two shots, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Avalanche.
Hutton is up to three goals over 11 games in December. For the season, he has five tallies, 10 points, 45 shots on net, 29 blocked shots, 13 PIM, 12 hits and a plus-4 rating through 29 appearances. Hutton continues to play regularly in the absence of Shea Theodore (upper body), and Hutton has made a good case to stay in the lineup over the penalty-prone Jeremy Lauzon once Vegas' blue line is at full health.
