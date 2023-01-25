Hutton scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

Hutton got the Knights on the scoresheet in the second period, working his way towards the net before firing a wrister by Vitek Vanecek to tie the game 1-1. It's just the second goal of the season for Hutton, with his last point coming on Dec. 28. Still, the 29-year-old blueliner has seen his usage increased of late as multiple Knights remain sidelined by injury. Hutton played 21:21 minutes Tuesday, second amongst Vegas defenseman, including 1:15 on the power play. Hutton doesn't offer a ton of upside offensively, but his growing role is certainly intriguing. He now has two goals and an assist in 20 games this season.