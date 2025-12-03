Hutton scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

Hutton is on a three-game point streak (one goal, two assists). He's earned five points over his last eight outings, and he's up to three goals, eight points, 28 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 19 appearances. While he won't be a regular in the lineup when the Golden Knights are healthy on defense, Hutton should continue to play until Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed) is ready to return, though he's done enough to potentially carve out a part-time role after that time.