Hutton scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Hutton will get another chance in the lineup during the absence of Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed), who landed on injured reserve Tuesday. The 32-year-old Hutton has done pretty well when in the lineup this year, racking up four points, 17 shots on net, 14 blocked shots, seven hits and a minus-1 rating through 12 appearances. He's already doubled his point total and surpassed his games played from last year, and his goal Tuesday was his first since late in the 2023-24 season.