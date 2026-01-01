Hutton scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

The goal was Hutton's fourth over 13 games in December, and it's career-best sixth tally of the season. The 32-year-old's 11 points are his most in the last four campaigns. He's gotten steady playing time with 31 appearances so far as Vegas has often had at least one blueliner unavailable. Hutton has added 48 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in a bottom-four role.