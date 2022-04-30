Hutton notched an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues.

Hutton snapped his six-game point drought in the final game of the season. The defenseman showed enough this season to earn a two-year contract extension in March, so he'll likely be in the mix for a bottom-four role in 2022-23. He posted 13 points, 78 shots on net, 72 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-7 rating in 58 appearances.