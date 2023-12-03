Hutton logged an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Hutton made the breakout pass to set up Jack Eichel's breakaway tally in the second period. This was Hutton's second point over the last three games. The 30-year-old defenseman can be useful on offense in short stretches, but he's unlikely to be a consistent contributor. He's at four points, 32 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 19 outings this season.