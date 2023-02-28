Hutton has been a healthy scratch for the last nine games.

Hutton's place in the lineup was secure when the Golden Knights were missing multiple blueliners, but they've been at full health since the All-Star break. The 29-year-old didn't do much to earn more time with three points in 22 outings this season, so he won't be a factor in fantasy even if an injury arises in the Vegas defense corps before the end of the campaign.