Hutton scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Oilers.

Hutton sparked the Golden Knights' comeback in the third period, scoring with 6:30 left in regulation. The 30-year-old has played in 12 of 13 games in November, and he's got some short-term job stability with Shea Theodore (upper body) and Alec Martinez (lower body) both sidelined. Hutton is up to three points, 28 shots on net, 20 blocked shots, 11 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 17 appearances this season, mainly in a bottom-four role.