Hutton scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

This was Hutton's second game in a row in the lineup after a stretch of 29 straight absences, 16 of which were due to an upper-body injury. With the Golden Knights fading, head coach Bruce Cassidy has turned to the veteran Hutton over Zach Whitecloud for a third-pairing role. Hutton has two goals, 10 points, 53 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 33 appearances, but he'll need to be good in all zones to stay in the lineup.