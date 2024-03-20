Hutton scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.
This was Hutton's second game in a row in the lineup after a stretch of 29 straight absences, 16 of which were due to an upper-body injury. With the Golden Knights fading, head coach Bruce Cassidy has turned to the veteran Hutton over Zach Whitecloud for a third-pairing role. Hutton has two goals, 10 points, 53 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 33 appearances, but he'll need to be good in all zones to stay in the lineup.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Ben Hutton: No path to playing time•
-
Golden Knights' Ben Hutton: Removed from IR•
-
Golden Knights' Ben Hutton: Put on injured reserve•
-
Golden Knights' Ben Hutton: Deemed week-to-week•
-
Golden Knights' Ben Hutton: Leaves Thursday's game early•
-
Golden Knights' Ben Hutton: Offers assist•