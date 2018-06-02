Jones signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Golden Knights on Friday.

The expansion Golden Knights are engaged in an intense battle with the Capitals for the Stanley Cup, but Vegas GM George McPhee still carved out time in his busy schedule to make some dreams come true -- the big boss also signed Jake Leschyshyn and Gage Quinney to entry-level deals. As for Jones -- who was Vegas' 2017 seventh-round (189th overall) draft pick -- he could be ready to take the next step in his development after going off for 79 points (30 goals, 49 assists) in 68 games and topping a point-per-game clip during the playoffs as a member of the OHL's Niagara IceDogs in 2017-18.