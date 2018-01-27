Golden Knights' Ben Jones: Producing at OHL level

Jones racked up five assists in OHL Niagara's 6-5 overtime win over Sarnia on Friday.

An afterthought when he was selected by Vegas in the seventh round this past June, Jones has responded with 54 points in 45 games for the IceDogs. Not only is he racking up points, but Jones is also winning 58 percent of his faceoffs. He is suddenly a player worth keeping an eye on in what is a deceptively strong Vegas system.