Golden Knights' Ben Wilmott: Ohio State commit joins Vegas

Wilmott was the 92nd overall pick by Vegas in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A native of Seattle, Wilmott played his youth hockey in the New Jersey area before heading off to the USHL. He moved on to the OHL this past season, splitting time between London and Barrie. He posted 27 goals and 66 points in 67 games. Wilmott's calling card is his compete level. He's constantly attacking opposing defenders on the forecheck and working to retrieve pucks in all three zones. Set to turn 20 years of age in late August, Wilmott should be ready to seize an immediate role upon arriving on campus at Ohio State in the fall.