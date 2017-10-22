Golden Knights' Brad Hunt: Collects two assists in victory
Hunt picked up two helpers -- one on the power play -- in a 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.
The 29-year-old blueliner now has three assists in as many games this season. He's posted an assist on the man advantage in each of the last two games. Hunt was a healthy scratch for Vegas' first four games this year, but he's slowly playing his way into a more important role. Still, it's unlikely that he'll have much fantasy relevance moving forward.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...