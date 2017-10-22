Hunt picked up two helpers -- one on the power play -- in a 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.

The 29-year-old blueliner now has three assists in as many games this season. He's posted an assist on the man advantage in each of the last two games. Hunt was a healthy scratch for Vegas' first four games this year, but he's slowly playing his way into a more important role. Still, it's unlikely that he'll have much fantasy relevance moving forward.