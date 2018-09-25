Golden Knights' Brad Hunt: Converts on power play
Hunt scored a power-play goal in Monday's 5-3 preseason home loss to the Avalanche.
Hunt and Jon Merrill have specifically been mentioned as players whose playing time could be substantial in the infancy of the 2018-19 season to fill the void created by the 20-game suspension for Nate Schmidt, who was Vegas' top offensive defenseman with 36 points last year. Hunt receiving time on the man advantage in the preseason is a great sign that he could have a prominent role in 2018-19.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brad Hunt: In line for increased role•
-
Golden Knights' Brad Hunt: Racks up three points in win•
-
Golden Knights' Brad Hunt: Will play Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Brad Hunt: Watching from press box•
-
Golden Knights' Brad Hunt: Ruled out healthy Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Brad Hunt: Collects helper in third straight game•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...