Hunt scored a power-play goal in Monday's 5-3 preseason home loss to the Avalanche.

Hunt and Jon Merrill have specifically been mentioned as players whose playing time could be substantial in the infancy of the 2018-19 season to fill the void created by the 20-game suspension for Nate Schmidt, who was Vegas' top offensive defenseman with 36 points last year. Hunt receiving time on the man advantage in the preseason is a great sign that he could have a prominent role in 2018-19.