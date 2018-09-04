Hunt could be heavily involved early in the 2018-19 season, the Las Vegas Sun reports.

Unless the Golden Knights make a late offseason trade, there will be plenty of minutes for Hunt since the young club's top defenseman, Nate Schmidt, has been suspended for the first 20 games. Hunt frequented the press box last year, as he was limited to 45 contests and held out of the playoffs entirely. The 30-year-old amassed 209 points (57 goals, 152 assists) through 287 AHL games between 2011-17, but he's factored into less than 35 percent of scoring plays at the top level. While an uptick in playing time certainly won't hurt his fantasy prospects, it remains to be seen whether Hunt can capitalize on the opportunity.